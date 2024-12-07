Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) is EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435,854 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.4% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.65% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $273,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $84.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

