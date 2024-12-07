Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Increased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $97,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,773 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,324,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after acquiring an additional 464,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,089,000 after purchasing an additional 403,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2741 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

