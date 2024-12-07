Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.04.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $250.45 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $165.12 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.50 and a 200-day moving average of $202.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

