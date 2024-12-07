Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $210.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.04.

VEEV opened at $250.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.61. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $165.12 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,674,000 after acquiring an additional 610,021 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 761.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 297,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 263,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $50,584,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

