Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.570-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $696.0 million-$699.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.7 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.440-6.440 EPS.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $250.45 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $165.12 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

