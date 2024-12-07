Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.69 ($0.03), with a volume of 145282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.63 ($0.03).

Verici Dx Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of £6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Verici Dx Company Profile

Verici Dx plc develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its lead products are Tutivia, a post-transplant diagnostic test focused on acute cellular rejection, including sub-clinical rejection; and Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection.

