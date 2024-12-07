Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 3,370 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $137.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

