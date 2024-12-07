Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $196.56 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.87 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

