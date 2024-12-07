Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,644,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,645,000 after purchasing an additional 238,854 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 234,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 53.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 641,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,014.28. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $259,273.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,281. This trade represents a 26.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $27.77 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -879.94%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

