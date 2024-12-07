Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 267.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 102,767 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 689,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 304,780 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.8% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 683,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRK opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

