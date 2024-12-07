Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Premier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 37.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 356,500.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $21.61 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Premier had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $248.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.77%.

In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,091.34. The trade was a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $25,207.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $529,142.74. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,959 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

