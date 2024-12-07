Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Trading Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 74,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 18,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Victory Square Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

About Victory Square Technologies



Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

Featured Articles

