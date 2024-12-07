Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Bank of America

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of COCO opened at $36.31 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.56 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 27,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $979,423.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 883,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,849,593.16. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 905 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $27,186.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,932. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Vita Coco by 299.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,400,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,972,000 after buying an additional 1,799,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 101,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 461,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

