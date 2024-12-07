Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $44.24 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.