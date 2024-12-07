Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.3% annually over the last three years.
Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance
VNO opened at $44.24 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.
