Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,196 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283,473 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 168.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 81,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 51,016 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Kenvue’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.