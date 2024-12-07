Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,758 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. US Capital Advisors cut Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

Targa Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $194.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.25%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,793,393.07. This trade represents a 26.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total value of $621,812.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,175.82. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,260 shares of company stock valued at $29,661,212. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

