Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voyager Global Management LP raised its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 101,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,202.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 151,635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $107,550,000 after buying an additional 148,111 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 46,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The trade was a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $934.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.32 and a 52 week high of $935.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $788.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $707.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.