Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $209,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,609,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,289,000 after buying an additional 4,970,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,373,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,901,000 after buying an additional 1,878,597 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,643,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,486,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after acquiring an additional 966,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.