Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 89.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on NGG

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.