Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Tapestry by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,226 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,773.88. This represents a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Trading Down 2.1 %

TPR opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $65.30.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

