Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

LOW opened at $273.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.22. The company has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.84 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,697 shares of company stock worth $5,214,586. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

