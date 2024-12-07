W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Lifted by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 161.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,836 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $62.94 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

