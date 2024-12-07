Wahed Invest LLC Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.90.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $201.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.21 and a 200-day moving average of $186.84. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $142.44 and a 52 week high of $208.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

