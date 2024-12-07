Wahed Invest LLC Increases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14,254.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 185,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 184,601 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,384.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 156,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 149,815 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,755,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $786,550.50. This trade represents a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. This trade represents a 16.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,962 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.06 and its 200-day moving average is $170.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

