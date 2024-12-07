Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 144.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.9 %

WD stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.67. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.20 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.10). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

