Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1 Million Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 182,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.85% of Agenus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 123,058 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,921,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 27,309 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Agenus Price Performance

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $83.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.24. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $19.69.

Agenus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.