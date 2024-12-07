Walleye Trading LLC Trims Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Walleye Trading LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Coeur Mining by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -221.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.19 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

View Our Latest Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.