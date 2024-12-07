Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Weatherford International worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFRD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 36.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,573,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,419,000 after purchasing an additional 959,783 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 551.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,553 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,443,000 after buying an additional 310,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,566,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 33.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 631,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,372,000 after buying an additional 156,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $521,565.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,764.80. This trade represents a 35.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

