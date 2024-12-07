Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $123.83 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.08.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.