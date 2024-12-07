Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 1,289.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,512 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.43% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.72. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $89.06.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 16.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

