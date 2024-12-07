Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $3.73 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 158,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.92 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

