Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 54,216 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $65.37 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.