Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $5.05 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 33,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,297,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Melius Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $928.50.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $992.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $913.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $876.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $606.35 and a 52-week high of $997.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total value of $3,921,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,512.30. This represents a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total value of $1,266,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,232. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,115 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

