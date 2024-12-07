Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,628,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,921,957 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Viper Energy worth $524,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 627.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 67,636 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

