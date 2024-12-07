Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.76% of Motorola Solutions worth $569,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,064,000 after buying an additional 965,972 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after acquiring an additional 699,615 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38,505.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 696,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,858,000 after acquiring an additional 694,630 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,989,000 after purchasing an additional 572,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 428.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 406,638 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI opened at $489.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.09 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

