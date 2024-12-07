Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average is $94.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,272,000 after buying an additional 180,902 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $3,282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 72.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 364.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,842.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

