Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $203.24 and last traded at $202.35, with a volume of 37367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.96. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 35,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $6,740,741.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 614,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,946,148.90. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 10,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.60, for a total transaction of $1,886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,387.20. This trade represents a 15.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,393 shares of company stock valued at $9,350,243 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $61,474,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 278,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,665,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

