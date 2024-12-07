Wexford Capital LP Invests $222,000 in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UEC opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

