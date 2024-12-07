Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WY. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

WY stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after acquiring an additional 273,291 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 96,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,740,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,940,000 after acquiring an additional 454,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

