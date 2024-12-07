Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. Bank of America lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,304,000 after buying an additional 312,729 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,174,000. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,402,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after buying an additional 269,976 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after buying an additional 265,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,094,000 after buying an additional 258,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.98. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $125.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

