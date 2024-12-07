William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SYM. Craig Hallum downgraded Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Symbotic from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Get Symbotic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYM

Symbotic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYM opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $660,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,084.48. This represents a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,113.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,878 shares of company stock worth $1,340,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 50.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 22.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 147.1% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.