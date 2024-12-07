Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $17,584,753.60 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $17,584,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,872,846.40. This trade represents a 40.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $266.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.96 and its 200-day moving average is $237.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $15,663,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 60.6% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 21.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 5.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.