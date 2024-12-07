World Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 177,793 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $182,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOO stock opened at $558.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $538.28 and a 200 day moving average of $515.44. The firm has a market cap of $506.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $419.28 and a twelve month high of $559.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

