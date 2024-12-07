World Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 947,247 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 15,153.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947,247 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.29% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $44,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,131,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,550,000 after buying an additional 1,390,904 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,596.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 763,278 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,171,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after buying an additional 621,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 323.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 557,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 426,114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IGEB opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

