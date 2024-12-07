World Investment Advisors LLC Takes $66.26 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 606,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,261,000. World Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.19 and a twelve month high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

