World Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 269,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,922,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $186.82 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $143.28 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.03. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

