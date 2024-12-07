Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 11,575 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $30,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,602.30. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

