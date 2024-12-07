Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 253,040 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,040 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $28,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

