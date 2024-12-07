Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 90,538 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,538 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Toro worth $18,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Toro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

