Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,645,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,702,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,267,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $479.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,819. This represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,432.89. This represents a 50.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,984 shares of company stock worth $10,981,107. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.